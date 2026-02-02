Sources: Bucks countering trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Marks uses the NBA Trade Machine to break down how the Warriors and Bucks could match up on a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. (1:36)

With three days to go before the NBA trade deadline, the market for Giannis Antetokounmpo has started to progress as the Milwaukee Bucks have submitted counteroffers to teams aggressively seeking a deal for the two-time MVP, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Having been resistant to the idea of trading Antetokounmpo throughout his career in Milwaukee, the Bucks have now shifted to actively engaging with a few teams concerning a potential league-altering trade.

The Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are among the most active suitors for a deal before the deadline, sources told ESPN.

The Bucks (18-29) dropped a fifth consecutive game with Sunday's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, falling to 12th in the Eastern Conference. To part with the team's franchise player, Milwaukee is seeking a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks in exchange, sources told ESPN.

Antetokounmpo has informed the Bucks for months that he believes the time has come to part ways after 12-plus years together, sources told ESPN.

He has played 30 games this season, averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 64% shooting. He is currently sidelined with a right calf injury that he estimated would keep him out for four to six weeks. The Bucks did not release an official timeline for his return.

Milwaukee will begin a three-game homestand this week, with games against Chicago and New Orleans ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.