Warriors' Stephen Curry out vs. 76ers with lingering knee issue

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a persistent right knee issue that forced him out of Golden State's previous game.

The team is officially listing the injury as patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as "runner's knee," typically consisting of swelling and pain around the kneecap.

Curry first started experiencing the issue after an individual workout in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. He rested one game against the Timberwolves last Monday but has otherwise attempted to play through it until discomfort forced him out of Friday night's 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Curry started grimacing late in the third quarter following a made floater and then limped to the locker room during the next timeout. He was quickly ruled out and was spotted postgame in the locker room icing his knee before limping out of the arena.

Curry called the problem "super weird" and "something that I hadn't felt before," but the Warriors are listing him as day-to-day. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry's return and management the rest of the season will be up to Curry and Rick Celebrini, the team's lead medical decision-maker.

The Warriors will also be without wing Jonathan Kuminga on Tuesday night for a fifth consecutive game because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Kuminga was back on the court this weekend and is on the verge of a return but is also a trade candidate. The deadline is Thursday afternoon, hours before the team's next game in Phoenix.