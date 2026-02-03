NBA unveils uniforms and court for 2026 All-Star Game

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA unveiled the 75th All-Star Game uniforms on Tuesday, tailored to Los Angeles and the newly formed U.S. vs. World format.

This marks the ninth straight year Jordan Brand has designed uniforms for the All-Star Game, which will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, home of the LA Clippers.

A Los Angeles-style font spells out "All-Stars" across the chest of all three uniforms -- two Team U.S. looks and one for the World. The 2026 All-Star Game pits two U.S. teams against one World squad in a round-robin-style tournament, with four 12-minute games. In a nod to Los Angeles' seventh All-Star weekend, seven stars appear around the "All-Stars" wordmark.

Even though each uniform has its own design, all of them share three specific details: the flag representing a player's country above the number on the back, a jock tag commemorating the 75th anniversary of the All-Star Game and an NBA star graphic on the jersey's front and side of the shorts.

Depending on the uniform, the graphic has a different motif behind the NBA logo. The world team is a globe/compass design, while the red USA design has stars and the blue USA look has stripes.

The two U.S. jerseys have unique features. The blue "stripes" version includes a gold trim plus red and white stripes on the right side of the jersey and shorts. The red "stars" look has white stars across the right side of the uniform and shorts with a darker blue trim.

A blue and green panel runs on the side of Team World's white jerseys, representing "the vastness of land and sea across the globe," according to the league's news release.

The All-Star court was also revealed Tuesday, and it was similarly inspired by the Clippers and Intuit Dome. The Clippers' navy blue, red and Pacific blue colors are on the sidelines and baselines. Intuit Dome's outer structure includes nautical stars and triangular patterns, which are similarly scattered on the different shades of wood stain.

Similar to the uniforms, the NBA All-Star court takes inspiration from Los Angeles. NBA

All-Star reserves were announced Sunday, finalizing team rosters with 12 players from each conference. Team A will play Team B in Game 1 of the round-robin tournament. The winning team then faces Team C in the second game, while the loser of Game 1 faces Team C in the final game.

The top two teams by record advance to play in the championship game.

All-Star festivities begin Feb. 13 with the game scheduled for Feb. 15.