Hornets' Pat Connaughton sports blonde hair for fantasy punishment

Open Extended Reactions

It's never too late to fulfill a fantasy football punishment -- just ask Charlotte Hornets guard Pat Connaughton.

The 33-year-old sported blonde hair on the Hornets bench during their 102-95 Monday win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Charlotte's broadcast team showed Connaughton's look late in the third quarter in what was described on the broadcast as ramifications for losing a bet.

After the game, Hornets guard Kon Knueppel revealed that Connaughton's bleach blonde hair was the result of finishing last in the team's fantasy football league. Charlotte confirmed the punishment postgame, saying it was "1-0 with blonde pat."

Connaughton kept the look under wraps pregame, warming up with a beanie on. However, the blonde hair saw the light when the Hornets took the court to face the Pelicans.

The 11th-year NBA veteran has appeared in 22 games for Charlotte this season, averaging just seven minutes per game.

Charlotte is one of the hottest teams in the league with a seven-game winning streak, tied for the franchise's longest win streak since the start of the 2000-01 season, according to ESPN Research. Monday also marked the 11th time the Hornets have allowed less than 100 points in a game this season, tied for the Oklahoma City Thunder for the most such games in the league.