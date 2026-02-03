Western Conference rivals lock horns on six-game NBA slate on Disney+ in the Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

With the NBA trade deadline looming, teams are beginning to shift into second-half mode as the regular season hits a critical stretch.

This week, the spotlight turns to the Western Conference, where contenders are scrambling to keep pace with defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's why you won't want to miss all six games on tap on Disney+ in the Philippines.

Jokić is back against the streaking Knicks (Feb. 5, 8 a.m. PHT: Nuggets vs. Knicks)

In a matchup between two teams with championship aspirations navigating the grind of the regular season, the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks are both looking to generate momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Despite dealing with injuries, the Nuggets haven't skipped a beat and remain firmly in the Western Conference's upper tier.

A major boost has come from the continued growth of Peyton Watson, who averaged 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in January while knocking down 46.2% of his 5.4 three-point attempts per game.

With Jamal Murray earning his first All-Star nod and Nikola Jokić returning from a knee injury, Denver regains its steady engine -- one that still produces eye-popping triple-double numbers of 29.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game on an elite 71.7 TS%.

On the other side, the Knicks have rediscovered their rhythm after a rough stretch, winning six straight games under head coach Mike Brown.

That surge has been fueled by defense, as New York has posted a stingy 95.2 defensive rating during the streak.

While stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns remain focal points, the uptick in play from OG Anunoby averaging 19.7 points on 62.7% shooting along with steady bench production from Landry Shamet -- who is scoring 11.2 points per game on 52.8% from deep -- has given the Knicks added balance heading into this test against Denver.

Simply put, it's a must-watch because it's Jokić at full throttle against a Knicks team playing its best basketball of the season, with both sides eager to make a statement before the break.

Thunder vs. Spurs, Part 5 (Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m. PHT: Thunder vs. Spurs)

In a rare regular-season occurrence fueled by their Emirates Cup semifinal meeting, two of the league's elite young cores meet once again as the San Antonio Spurs and Thunder clash for the fifth time this season.

Before their lopsided loss in the fourth meeting, the Spurs appeared to have found a workable blueprint against the Thunder, using length and defensive versatility across the guard and wing positions.

That approach has been embodied by Stephon Castle, whose two-way impact has stood out with averages of 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists on a scorching 69.9 TS%. Castle has also taken on the challenge of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, holding him to just 31.6% shooting from the field across their four matchups.

On the other side, the Thunder can take confidence from finally breaking through against San Antonio, but this rematch once again puts the spotlight on the Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama matchup.

All-Star Holmgren has struggled to find his footing against the Spurs' franchise cornerstone, averaging just 10.5 points while shooting 38.7% in the season series. For Oklahoma City to repeat, Holmgren will need to raise his level against a familiar rival as the Thunder look to build belief against a team that could loom as a postseason obstacle.

Which version of Alperen Şengün will show up? (Feb. 8, 4:30 a.m. PHT: Rockets vs. Thunder)

A loaded Western Conference All-Star field always leaves room for a notable omission. And this season, that distinction could belong to Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün.

Injuries have disrupted his rhythm, yet Şengün is still in the midst of his most productive scoring campaign, averaging 21.4 points to go along with 9.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The trade-off has come in efficiency, as he is converting just 53.9 percent of his shots inside the arc -- his third-worst mark -- and is finishing at a career-low rate from zero to three feet, an area that has typically been his bread and butter.

That inconsistency has been magnified in Houston's two meetings with Oklahoma City.

In the season opener against the Thunder, Şengün was dominant with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on an elite 67.6 TS%. In the rematch, however, he was limited to 14 points on 46.7 TS%, even while pulling down 13 boards.

With the Thunder looming once again, the question isn't about Şengün's talent -- but which version of him shows up this time.

This matchup is worth watching because it puts Şengün's brilliance and volatility front and center against a Thunder defense that has already seen both extremes.

Don't take any Curry vs. LeBron matchups for granted (Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Warriors vs. Lakers)

Eleven years after their first NBA Finals showdown, Stephen Curry and LeBron James remain two of the league's brightest and most influential stars.

With both careers now clearly in their twilight, every Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers meeting feels less routine and more like an occasion to be savored.

What also links the two legends is the familiar uncertainty surrounding their teams.

Despite sitting ten games over .500, James and the Lakers own a negative net rating of -0.5, a reflection of a group still searching for consistency. On the other side, Curry and the Warriors have been mired in mediocrity, further complicated by Jimmy Butler's injury -- though that picture could shift quickly as the trade deadline approaches.

Still, time has done little to dull either superstar.

At 37, Curry remains a top-ten scorer, averaging 27.2 points on an efficient 63.6 TS% and earning another All-Star starter nod. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old James has turned back the clock in 2026, posting 23.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists to secure his 22nd straight All-Star appearance.

This game is a must-watch simply because chances to see Curry and LeBron sharing the floor are becoming rarer -- and they're still good enough to steal the show when they do.

Possible Eastern Conference playoff rematch? (Feb. 9, 1:30 a.m. PHT: Knicks vs. Celtics)

While the Detroit Pistons currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, postseason basketball often tilts toward experience -- and few teams possess more of it than the two closest in pursuit: the Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

With recent playoff history and hardened cores on both sides, this matchup feels less like a regular-season stop and more like a preview of what could resurface come spring.

Initially labeled as a supposed gap year, the Celtics have instead reasserted themselves as a legitimate contender behind one of the league's most efficient offenses.

Boston is averaging 120.7 points per 100 possessions, good for the second-best offensive rating in the NBA, with their spacing and pace consistently stressing opposing defenses.

While Jaylen Brown has delivered another standout season as the team's anchor, the supporting cast has been just as vital. Derrick White's two-way steadiness, Payton Pritchard's energy and shot-making, and the added scoring punch from Anfernee Simons have given Boston multiple creators and counters on any given night.

On the other side, the Knicks continue to orbit around Brunson, who has fully embraced his role as the face of the franchise.

The 'King of New York' is putting up 27.2 points per game on a strong 59.0 TS%, but his impact goes beyond the numbers, particularly in late-game situations where his poise and shot creation shine.

New York's physical defense and half-court discipline have complemented Brunson's brilliance, allowing the Knicks to consistently hang with the East's elite and positioning them as a team no one wants to see in a seven-game series.

Can the improved Clippers continue winning ways despite Harden's trade request? (Feb. 9, 4 a.m. PHT: Clippers vs. Timberwolves)

When the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the LA Clippers back in early December, they faced a group still searching for its identity in the opening months of the season.

Since then, however, the Clippers have flipped the script, emerging as one of the league's hottest teams and pushing themselves firmly into the playoff conversation.

After a rough 6-21 start, LA has posted the NBA's best record since Dec. 21 at 17-5, a surge that has lifted them to 9th place in the Western Conference.

That turnaround has been powered by elite offense, as the Clippers rank second in offensive rating during that stretch with 120.5 points per 100 possessions. Kawhi Leonard has led the charge, playing some of his best basketball of the season with averages of 30.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting an efficient 51.5/42.4/86.6 shooting splits.

Hovering over that momentum, however, is the uncertainty brought on by James Harden's reported trade request, per Shams Charania.

How that situation impacts the Clippers' chemistry will be tested immediately against Anthony Edwards and a Timberwolves team built on physicality and defensive pressure.

Whether LA can stay locked in and extend its surge amid outside noise will say a lot about how real this turnaround truly is.