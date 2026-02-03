Sources: Pistons' Jalen Duren joins NBA slam dunk contest

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, a first-time All-Star, has accepted an invitation to participate in the NBA slam dunk contest at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.
Duren, 22, was chosen to the All-Star Game as a reserve. He joins Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant in the dunk contest field.
The 6-foot-10 Duren, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft, is averaging 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Pistons this season.
All-Star Weekend will be held Feb. 13-15 at the Intuit Dome. The dunk contest will take place on Feb. 14.