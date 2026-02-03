Sources: Grizzlies trade Jaren Jackson Jr. to Jazz in 8-player deal

Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz as part of an eight-player trade, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Memphis will receive Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three first-round draft picks, sources told Charania.

The Jazz also acquired John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. in the deal, which was completed two days before Thursday's trade deadline.

Jackson, 26, is a two-time All-Star and was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23. He has three years remaining on a five-year, $205 million deal that also includes a player option for the 2029-30 season.

The 6-foot-10 Jackson joins a rebuilding Jazz team that includes third-year guard Keyonte George, rookie Ace Bailey and fourth-year center Walker Kessler, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen, the NBA's eighth-leading scorer this season, has been widely speculated as a trade candidate but could potentially team with Jackson as a formidable frontcourt duo in Utah.

Jackson is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 45 games this season for the Grizzlies (19-29), who entered Tuesday just three games behind the Portland Trail Blazers (23-27) for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference.

The trade also signals a full rebuild for the Grizzlies, who now have 13 future first-round picks -- the most in the NBA. The Grizzlies also created a massive $28.8 million trade exception in this deal -- the largest ever in the NBA, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.