Sources: Grizzlies trade Jaren Jackson Jr. to Jazz in 8-player deal

Shams Charania breaks down Jaren Jackson Jr.'s trade to the Jazz and what it means for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. (2:00)

What does Jaren Jackson Jr. trade mean for Jazz, Ja Morant and Grizzlies? (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Jazz are acquiring star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies as part of an eight-player trade, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Memphis will receive three first-round draft picks along with rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr. and forwards Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks and Georges Niang, according to sources.

The Jazz will also acquire center Jock Landale and guards John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. in the deal, which was completed two days before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The picks that Utah sent to Memphis include the Los Angeles Lakers' 2027, the most favorable of the other first-rounders the Jazz own in 2027 (Utah/Cleveland Cavaliers/Minnesota Timberwolves) and the Phoenix Suns' 2031, sources said.

Jackson, 26, is a two-time All-Star and was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23. He renegotiated and extended his contract last summer and has four seasons and $205 million remaining on the deal, including a $53.5 million player option for 2029-30.

This is an aggressive move that indicates Utah's strong desire to be competitive next season after a frustrating four years of rebuilding since the franchise's last playoff appearance. The Jazz consider Jackson to be an excellent fit with its core of forward Lauri Markkanen, guard Keyonte George and center Walker Kessler, who will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Markkanen, the NBA's eighth-leading scorer this season, has been widely speculated as a trade candidate but could team with Jackson as a formidable frontcourt duo in Utah.

Jackson is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 45 games this season for the Grizzlies (19-29), who entered Tuesday just three games behind the Portland Trail Blazers (23-27) for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference.

The deal is a big step in the teardown process for the Grizzlies, who sources said are continuing to offer former All-Star point guard Ja Morant in the trade market, as that franchise enters a rebuilding phrase.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Memphis now has 12 first-round picks over the next seven seasons, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets for the most in that league. Memphis acquired four first-round picks and a swap in the summer trade that sent guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.

Memphis also created a $28.8 million trade exception in the Jackson deal, the largest in NBA history, according to Marks.