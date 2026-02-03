Pistons get Kevin Huerter in trade with Bulls, Timberwolves

Shams Charania breaks down a trade between the Bulls, Timberwolves and Pistons that includes Jaden Ivey, Mike Conley Jr. and Dario Saric. (1:26)

Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multiteam deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

The Pistons also receive a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota in the deal, sources told ESPN.

With the deal, the Bulls and Pistons fulfill desires with young and veteran guards heading to Chicago and a sharpshooter going to Detroit.

Minnesota, meanwhile, did not receive a player in the deal, but moving the 38-year-old Conley helps the Timberwolves financially. They are now under the first apron and dropped their luxury tax bill from $24 million to $3.8 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Those savings could be critical this week as Minnesota continues its pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

All four players in the deal are on expiring contracts.

Huerter, who is averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season, provides a needed long-range shooter -- he's shooting 31.4% from 3-point range -- for the Pistons (36-12), who lead the Eastern Conference by 5½ games entering Tuesday's games.

Chicago adds another young guard to the mix in Ivey, 23, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He appeared in 33 games for Detroit after missing the start of the season following arthroscopic knee surgery in October, but his playing time has dwindled and he's averaging just 8.2 points and 16.8 minutes per game this season.

Conley, who started nine of the 44 games he has appeared in for the Timberwolves this season, is averaging a career-low 4.4 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Saric, who has played in only five games, can be moved again because his salary is going into an exception and not aggregated.