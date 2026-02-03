Sources: Bulls trade Nikola Vucevic to Celtics for Anfernee Simons

Shams Charania joins "NBA Today" and breaks the news that the Boston Celtics have traded Anfernee Simons for center Nikola Vucevic. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Celtics have acquired center Nikola Vucevic in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, adding some much-needed help to their frontcourt.

Boston will trade guard Anfernee Simons and a second-round draft pick to Chicago, sources told Charania.

After months of speculation about adding a big man -- and saving money -- this season, the Celtics accomplished both objectives in a single move Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-9 Vucevic figures to fill a major need at center for the Celtics, who have primarily used unproven youngsters Neemias Queta and Luka Garza at center this season.

Queta has been one of the NBA's most improved players this season, stepping into a full-time starting role and delivering solid production (10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game). But Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds in 48 games this season for the Bulls and will give Boston both additional shooting and rebounding to accompany Queta at the pivot.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Boston also saved more than $20 million in luxury tax payments in the move by swapping Simons and his $27 million expiring contract for Vucevic and his $21 million expiring deal.

Simons, 26, averaged 14.2 points per game as a bench player for Boston this season.

The Celtics (31-18), led by their star backcourt trio of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, entered Tuesday tied with the New York Knicks for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

It was the second trade completed Tuesday by the Bulls, who also dealt Kevin Huerter to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago got back another backcourt player, former Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, in that deal, leaving open the possibility of moving on from one or both of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu -- both of whom are unrestricted free agents this summer -- before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.