Lakers' Austin Reaves (calf) back in action against Nets

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, coach JJ Redick said.

Reaves, sidelined the past five weeks with a strained left calf, will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction, according to Redick.

"I think we've missed him in every facet," Redick said. "Both as an on-ball player, off-ball player, a connector, leadership on the court, competitive spirit -- competitive spirit defensively. So, he's an All-Star-level player, and of course, you're going to miss him in a number of ways."

Reaves, 27, was enjoying a career season before tweaking his left calf Dec. 10 in a 132-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs and then suffering a separate strain of the calf two weeks later in a 119-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day.

Prior to the injury, Reaves was averaging 26.6 points on 50.7% shooting from the floor, with 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

The Lakers went 10-9 without Reaves since the Rockets game.