Sources: Clippers deal James Harden to Cavs, land Darius Garland

The LA Clippers are trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Harden and the Clippers (23-26) worked through his exit over the past few days, resulting in a beneficial outcome for both sides -- a "win now" opportunity for Harden, who is playing at a high level at age 36, and for the Clippers, a two-time All-Star in Garland who, at age 26, can help both now and in the future.

For the Cavaliers (30-21), the addition of Harden has the potential to elevate the team's ceiling as they continue to contend for a title out of the Eastern Conference. It aligns two high-powered, multi-faceted engines in Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Harden sat out Sunday's win in Phoenix and Monday's home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers for personal reasons, according to the team. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before Monday's game that Harden was at his home in Phoenix.

In his 17th season, Harden remains one of the league's top offensive engines between his ability to score and distribute, averaging 25.4 points and 8.1 assists. He's averaging more points per game since his last full season in Houston and has been one of the main catalysts for the Clippers' recent run of success after a dismal 6-21 start.

The Clippers acquired Harden in a trade with the 76ers in 2023, and he helped lead the team to two playoff appearances, although L.A. lost in the first round both times. Harden signed a two-year, $81.5 million deal with the Clippers to return over the summer, which includes a $42 million player option for next season.

Harden has been remarkably durable in recent seasons, appearing in more than 70 games in each of the last two years and on track to hit that threshold again this season. An 11-time All-Star (after just missing the cut this season) and former MVP winner, Harden's sterling career resume is only missing a championship ring.

Garland, who is averaging 18.0 points and 6.9 assists in 26 games this season, is dealing with a right foot injury and has not played since Jan. 14.

Garland's selection in the 2019 draft kickstarted Cleveland's rebuild after LeBron James took his talents to Los Angeles, and the point guard blossomed into a two-time All-Star with the Cavaliers. However, injuries in recent seasons as well as playoff disappointments have led Cleveland to move on.

Garland has been limited to just 26 games this season due to separate toe injuries, the most recent of which was diagnosed as a Grade 1 sprain of his right big toe.

Still just 26, Garland's best season came last year when he averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 40% from 3. He earned All-Star honors and helped lead the Cavaliers to a 64-win season and the best offense in the league.

Garland is in the midst of a five-year extension he signed in 2022. He has two years and nearly $90 million left on the deal.