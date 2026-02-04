NBA All-Star Game rosters revealed; Clippers' Kawhi Leonard added

Stephen Curry makes his defender fall with a pump fake into a long 2-pointer for the Warriors. (0:18)

Stephen Curry will be joining Olympic teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant once again, this time at the NBA All-Star Game.

The league announced the rosters for this season's midseason showcase event Tuesday night, splitting 25 names onto three squads. It's the debut of another new All-Star format -- this one U.S. vs. World, on Feb. 15 at the LA Clippers' home in Inglewood, California.

It's a concept that commissioner Adam Silver thinks will tap into national pride for the players and comes at a fitting time. The game will be aired on NBC, which is also broadcasting the Milan Cortina Olympics that start later this week and run through Feb. 22.

The U.S.-vs.-World concept was talked about for years before becoming a reality this season. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association unveiled the long-awaited plan in their latest attempt to spark renewed interest in the game following a largely panned tournament format last season.

The Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, likely the most deserving name left off the original list of 24 All-Stars, was added to the pool of U.S. players Tuesday shortly before the rosters were unveiled. And that move was likely what sent New York's Karl-Anthony Towns to the World team.

2026 NBA All-Star Game Schedule All games will be 12 minutes. - Game 1: USA Stars vs. World. - Game 2: USA Stripes vs. winning team of Game 1. - Game 3: USA Stripes vs. losing team of Game 1. - Game 4: Championship (top two teams from round-robin play). If all three teams finish 1-1 after the round-robin games, the first tiebreaker will be point differential across each team's games.

Towns was born in New Jersey but has played international basketball for the Dominican Republic, his late mother's homeland.

The NBA had said in recent months that it would adjust roster sizes as needed to ensure all three teams had at least eight players, the minimum required under the new format. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo is not expected to play for the World team because of injury, which is why that squad has nine players.

The U.S. teams were split by age: The older players were assigned to USA Stripes, coached by San Antonio's Mitch Johnson, the younger ones to USA Stars, coached by Detroit's J.B. Bickerstaff. Toronto's Darko Rajakovic was named coach of the World team earlier Tuesday.

