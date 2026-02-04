How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

Austin Reaves tosses the ball off the backboard to LeBron James for a thunderous finish. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 16 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

Week 16:

Thursday, February 5

Denver Nuggets @ New York Knicks, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

OKC Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, 1:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Sunday, February 8

Houston Rockets @ OKC Thunder, 7:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Golden State Warriors @ LA Lakers, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

Monday, February 9

New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics, 4:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

LA Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in to several Week 16 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers

Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets

Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies

Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers

Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers

Steven Adams, Houston Rockets

Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)

Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)

Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

