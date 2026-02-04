Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out through All-Star break

Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined until after the All-Star break due to an abdominal strain, the team announced Wednesday.

The injury will keep the reigning MVP out for at least five games, beginning with Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs in San Antonio. He will also be unavailable for Team World in the new three-team All-Star Game format.

The Thunder said Gilgeous-Alexander will be reevaluated after the All-Star break. Oklahoma City's first game after the break is Feb. 20 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Gilgeous-Alexander had been uncertain for Tuesday's 128-92 win over the Orlando Magic after he had been listed as questionable with a right index finger sprain and illness. He was made available for the game and finished with 20 points and nine assists in the victory.

He extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to 121 but cut it close, not scoring his 20th point until he made a free throw with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander is within five of tying Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 straight games with at least 20 points.

