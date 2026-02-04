Lakers' Hayes suspended one game for pushing Wizards' mascot

Jaxson Hayes gets up for the beautiful dunk (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has been suspended one game without pay for pushing the Washington Wizards' mascot last week during pregame introductions, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The Lakers went on to win the game 142-111, with Hayes contributing 10 points and three rebounds off the bench on Jan. 30 at Capital One Arena in the sixth game of L.A.'s recent eight-game road trip.

Hayes played in the final two games of the trip after the incident.

He will serve the suspension Thursday when the Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers, the league announced.

Hayes, 25, is averaging 6.4 points on 77.5% and 3.8 rebounds as a reserve big man for L.A. this season.

He accepted an invitation to compete in the dunk contest later this month, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.