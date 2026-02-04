Sources: Clippers' Chris Paul lands with Raptors in 3-team trade

Shams Charania provides the latest update on Chris Paul's future after he was traded to the Raptors in a three-team deal. (1:14)

The LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have agreed on a multiteam trade sending Chris Paul to the Raptors and Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-rounder and cash to the Nets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Raptors will not require Chris Paul to report to the team and could still discuss moving him before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

Toronto is now out of the luxury tax, Brooklyn picks up an asset and cash to cover Agbaji's salary, and the Clippers clear a roster spot and save $7 million in tax money.

Paul and the Clippers abruptly agreed to part ways in early December. One of the greatest players in franchise history, Paul posted an Instagram story a little before 3 a.m. ET on Dec. 3 acknowledging the move.

Paul was reportedly not on speaking terms with Clippers coach Ty Lue for several weeks before his ouster from the team, sources told ESPN.

Paul later told People.com he was "at peace" with the separation and looking forward to what was next.

The veteran guard appeared in just 16 games for the Clippers season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Agbaji appeared in 42 games for the Raptors this season (13 starts) and averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while playing just over 15 minutes per game.

Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star, plans to retire at the end of the season.