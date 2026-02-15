        <
          Watch the NBA 2025-26 season on Disney+ Philippines

          The NBA is now streaming on Disney+ Philippines, delivering an action-packed lineup of games not to be missed!

          Get closer to the courtside action with special access to live NBA games, including marquee events such as the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN's award-winning documentaries, and live broadcasts of "NBA Countdown". Plus, hear directly from legendary voices Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley on "NBA Tip-Off" and the Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA".

          Each season, Disney+ Philippines subscribers can stream one NBA Conference Finals series live, with the other Conference Finals series and NBA Finals available to stream on delay.

          For more information on the games available, check out the schedule below!

          Featured content current at time of writing. Content subject to availability. NBA schedule is subject to late change.

          NBA Live on Disney+ Schedules (all times PHT)

          SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

          SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

          MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

          THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

          • 8:00 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook

          • 8:30 A.M. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons

          • 11:00 A.M. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

          SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

          • 7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

          • 8:00 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

          • 10:30 A.M. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

          • 1:00 P.M. Inside the NBA

          SUNDAY, MARCH 1

          MONDAY, MARCH 2

          • 1:30 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

          • 2:00 A.M. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

          • 4:30 A.M. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

          THURSDAY, MARCH 5

          • 7:30 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook

          • 8:00 A.M. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks

          • 10:30 A.M. Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

          SATURDAY, MARCH 7

          • 7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

          • 8:00 A.M. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

          • 10:30 A.M. LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

          • 1:00 P.M. Inside the NBA

          SUNDAY, MARCH 8

          • 9:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

          • 9:30 A.M. Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

          • 12:00 P.M. Inside the NBA

          MONDAY, MARCH 9

          • 1:30 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

          • 2:00 A.M. Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

          • 4:30 A.M. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

          THURSDAY, MARCH 12

          • 7:00 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook

          • 7:30 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

          • 10:00 A.M. Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

          SUNDAY, MARCH 15

          • 8:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off

          • 8:30 A.M. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

          • 10:30 A.M. Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers

          • 11:00 A.M. Inside the NBA

          SUNDAY, MARCH 16

          • 12:30 A.M. NBA Countdown

          • 1:00 A.M. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

          THURSDAY, MARCH 19

          • 6:30 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook

          • 7:00 A.M. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

          • 9:30 A.M. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

          THURSDAY, MARCH 26

          • 6:30 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook

          • 7:00 A.M. Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

          • 9:30 A.M. Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

          THURSDAY, APRIL 2

          • 7:00 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook

          • 7:30 A.M. Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

          • 10:00 A.M. San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

          THURSDAY, APRIL 9

          • 7:00 A.M. NBA Countdown

          • 7:30 A.M. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

          • 10:00 A.M. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers

          All Disney+ Premium and Basic subscribers in the Philippines will have access to NBA on Disney+.