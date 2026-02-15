Watch the NBA 2025-26 season on Disney+ Philippines

The NBA is now streaming on Disney+ Philippines, delivering an action-packed lineup of games not to be missed!
Get closer to the courtside action with special access to live NBA games, including marquee events such as the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN's award-winning documentaries, and live broadcasts of "NBA Countdown". Plus, hear directly from legendary voices Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley on "NBA Tip-Off" and the Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA".
Each season, Disney+ Philippines subscribers can stream one NBA Conference Finals series live, with the other Conference Finals series and NBA Finals available to stream on delay.
For more information on the games available, check out the schedule below!
Featured content current at time of writing. Content subject to availability. NBA schedule is subject to late change.
NBA Live on Disney+ Schedules (all times PHT)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21
7:30 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
8:30 A.M. Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
11:00 A.M. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
1:30 P.M. Inside the NBA
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22
9:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
9:30 A.M. Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks
12:00 P.M. Inside the NBA
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23
1:30 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
2:00 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
4:30 A.M. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26
8:00 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook
8:30 A.M. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons
11:00 A.M. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28
7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
8:00 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
10:30 A.M. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
1:00 P.M. Inside the NBA
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
9:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
9:30 A.M. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
12:00 P.M. Inside the NBA
MONDAY, MARCH 2
1:30 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
2:00 A.M. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks
4:30 A.M. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
7:30 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook
8:00 A.M. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks
10:30 A.M. Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
7:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
8:00 A.M. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
10:30 A.M. LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
1:00 P.M. Inside the NBA
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
9:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
9:30 A.M. Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
12:00 P.M. Inside the NBA
MONDAY, MARCH 9
1:30 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
2:00 A.M. Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
4:30 A.M. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
7:00 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook
7:30 A.M. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
10:00 A.M. Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
8:00 A.M. NBA Tip-Off
8:30 A.M. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 A.M. Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers
11:00 A.M. Inside the NBA
SUNDAY, MARCH 16
12:30 A.M. NBA Countdown
1:00 A.M. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
6:30 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook
7:00 A.M. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
9:30 A.M. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
6:30 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook
7:00 A.M. Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
9:30 A.M. Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
7:00 A.M. NBA Countdown Presented by Draftkings Sportsbook
7:30 A.M. Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic
10:00 A.M. San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
7:00 A.M. NBA Countdown
7:30 A.M. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
10:00 A.M. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers
All Disney+ Premium and Basic subscribers in the Philippines will have access to NBA on Disney+.