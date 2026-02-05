Sources: Warriors trading Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield to Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis

Shams Charania breaks the news that the Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. (1:53)

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to trade Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for veteran center Kristaps Porzingis, league sources told ESPN.

This marks the unofficial end of the Warriors' pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, team sources said. The Warriors made several offers over the past week, but came away with the impression over the past 24 hours that the Milwaukee Bucks won't be moving Antetokounmpo at the deadline and pivoted to other plans, sources said.

This closes the chapter on Kuminga's five-season roller-coaster tenure with Golden State, delivers him a fresh start with the Hawks and gives the Warriors a veteran stretch center on an expiring $30.7 million contract to plug into their rotation, if healthy.

Porzingis has been on the Warriors' radar dating back to his previous playoff runs with the Boston Celtics. They've been on a persistent search for a rim-protecting center who can hit 3s and have long believed Porzingis would fit well in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green, who they now plan to keep despite dangling him in trade talks, sources said.

But the Porzingis fit requires availability. Due to a tricky illness (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) and other bumps and bruises, Porzingis has appeared in only 17 games for the Hawks this season after playing just 42 out of 82 for the Celtics in his final season in Boston.

The Warriors hope to get Porzingis back healthy and productive for the stretch run. He hasn't played since Jan. 7, but team sources said they anticipate Porzingis will make his return soon after joining Golden State. The Warriors are 27-24 and currently eighth in the Western Conference.

On the Atlanta side, this was a free swing at a high-upside wing on a controllable contract. Despite never gaining firm traction in Steve Kerr's rotation, Kuminga averaged 12.5 points on 50.3 percent shooting in his 278 career games with the Warriors. He has a team option for $24.3 million next season.

The Warriors also traded backup center Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors for a Los Angeles Lakers 2026 second-round pick, sources told ESPN.