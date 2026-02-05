Sources: Lakers get shooting help, trade for Hawks' Luke Kennard

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired guard Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

Kennard is shooting a career-best 49.7% from 3-point range this season, giving the Lakers a sharpshooter on the wings for Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James.

The Hawks land a veteran guard, create an $11 million trade exception, and pick up a draft asset.

Kennard, 29, is a career 44.2% shooter from 3-point range. He's averaging 7.9 points in 46 games this season, his ninth in the NBA.

Vincent, 29, is averaging 4.8 points this season, his seventh in the league.