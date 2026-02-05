Bulls trade Ayo Dosunmu to Timberwolves, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired guard Ayo Dosunmu in a four-player trade with the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN.

The trade also sends Julian Phillips to the Timberwolves, while the Bulls receive Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round draft picks, according to sources.

The move bolsters the Wolves at guard with a two-way contributor in Dosunmu and continues the roster teardown in Chicago, which has been among the most active teams ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Dosunmu, 26, is having a career-year for the Bulls, averaging 15.0 points on 51% shooting and 45% from 3-point range, the eighth-best percentage in the league.

The Bulls (24-27), who entered Thursday in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, continued a roster-wide overhaul by parting with Dosunmu. Chicago already has traded away leading scorer Coby White, leading rebounder Nikola Vucevic, and key reserves Kevin Huerter and Dalen Terry in four separate deals this week.

Dillingham joins a bevy of newly acquired guards with the Bulls, who also landed Jaden Ivey, Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons in this week's trades. Chicago also signed former Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung to a two-way contract Thursday.

The Bulls did acquire forward Guerschon Yabusele from the Knicks late Wednesday night for Terry, but Chicago is still looking for help in the frontcourt, sources told ESPN, a few hours ahead of Thursday's deadline. The Bulls also added nine second round picks in the past week.

Dosunmu in the final year of a three-year, $21 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, giving the Wolves a chance to get a look at him in the rotation before the summer.

The Wolves parted with Dillingham, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft. Minnesota sent multiple first-round picks to San Antonio that year to move up and select Dillingham, sending a 2031 first-rounder back and a 2030 pick swap to the Spurs.

But Dillingham, 21, didn't get enough playing time for a team coming off back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. He averaged only 10 minutes per game in Minnesota the past two seasons. In limited action through 35 games this year, he was averaging 3.5 points and shooting 33%.