Sources: Clippers trading center Ivica Zubac to Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are acquiring center Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and one second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

The move gives Indiana a new starting center in Zubac, filling a hole left by the departure of center Myles Turner in the offseason. The Pacers have a 13-38 record this season, one of the worst in the NBA, but the move to acquire Zubac could benefit the team in the future.

Zubac, who turns 29 next month, is averaging 14 points and 11 rebounds on 61% shooting this season. He is under contract through the 2027-28 season and will provide a new pick-and-roll partner when Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton returns next season from a torn Achilles.

Indiana also received third-year guard Kobe Brown in the deal.

Los Angeles is receiving a 2026 first-round pick from the Pacers, protected from picks Nos. 1-4 and 10-30 and a 2029 unprotected Pacers first-rounder. If the pick in 2026 does not convey it converts to an unprotected first in 2031.

Mathurin, 23, should contribute to the youth movement by the Clippers in recent days. Los Angeles also acquired guard Darius Garland from the Cavaliers in exchange for James Harden. Mathurin is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds on 43% shooting this season in 28 games.

Mathurin is in the final year of his rookie deal after not reaching an extension with Indiana over the offseason and will become a restricted free agent in the summer.