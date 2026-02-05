Draymond Green remains with Warriors past trade deadline

The "Get Up" crew examines whether Kristaps Porzingis can be difference-maker for the Warriors. (1:17)

PHOENIX -- Draymond Green will remain with the Golden State Warriors past Thursday's trade deadline, team sources told ESPN.

Green was involved in the Warriors' trade conversation and offer frameworks to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that never gained serious traction.

The Warriors came away with the impression the past couple of days that the Bucks never seriously planned to move Antetokounmpo and pivoted to a trade for Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis, sending away Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to acquire him.

Part of the calculus on the Porzingis addition is an internal belief that his skill set, as a rim-protecting big capable of making a high volume of 3s, pairs well in the frontcourt with Green, a defensive engine who doesn't spook defenses from deep and prefers a big next to him so he can roam around.

Porzingis has to be available for that to matter. He has only appeared in 17 games this season and has been out since Jan. 7, but the Warriors are under the impression that he is past his left calf issue and should debut for them in the coming days, team sources said.

Green, who experienced the uncertainty of the trade deadline to a degree he never has before in his 14-year career with the Warriors, is now safe from relocation until at least the summer.

Green has a $27.6 million player option for next season, the final year of his current deal. He said he felt no ill will toward the organization for involving him in trade discussions.

"I think a lot of people want to know how I feel about it," Green said on Tuesday night. "Like, am I upset about it? I'm not at all. If [trading me is] what's best for this organization, that's what's best for this organization. I'm not like, 'Ah, they f---ed me over.' I don't really feel that way."