Sources: Mavericks acquire Tyus Jones in trade with Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks acquired veteran point guard Tyus Jones from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Malaki Branham, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Branham was part of the Mavs' return from the Washington Wizards in the eight-player Anthony Davis trade agreed to Wednesday.

It's also the second time Jones has been traded this week. The Orlando Magic sent him to the Hornets along with two second-round picks in a cost-cutting deal Wednesday.

Jones, 29, has career averages of 7.4 points and 4.3 assists in 730 games, including 226 starts. He signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Magic last offseason but did not get as much playing time as anticipated, averaging only 3.0 points and 2.4 assists in 15.7 minutes per game.

By dealing Jones, the Hornets opened up a $7 million trade exception.