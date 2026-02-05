Grizzlies keep star Ja Morant amid lukewarm trade market

Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant remains with the team past Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Multiple teams were intrigued by the two-time All-Star's talent, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but none were willing to make a serious offer for Morant, who is currently sidelined with an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his left elbow.

The Grizzlies started taking calls on Morant ahead of the trade deadline back in January, according to Charania. But league sources had indicated lukewarm interest in the guard, in part because of issues with his availability. Morant has played in just 79 games since the start of the 2023-24 season and has missed 20 of the team's 49 games this season because of suspensions and an extensive list of injuries.

Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds, posting career-worst numbers in field goal percentage (41.0%) and 3-point percentage (23.5%). The team announced on Jan. 24 the guard would be reevaluated in three weeks after his latest injury setback.

Two days before the trade deadline, Memphis sent Jaren Jackson Jr., Jock Landale, John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. to Utah in a move that landed the Grizzlies three first-round picks along with Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks and Georges Niang. That deal created a $28.8 million trade exception, which is the largest in NBA history, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

It appeared that trade would set up the Grizzlies for a roster teardown and eventual rebuild, but the club was unable to move Morant, who after this season has two years and $87 million remaining on his contract.

Morant, 26, expressed a desire last month to remain in Memphis. The Grizzlies could explore potential trades for Morant again this summer.

"I've got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be," Morant said, referring to a tattoo of the Grizzlies' logo on his back. "If anybody in here knows me, I'm a very loyal guy."