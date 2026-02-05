Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson to make season debut Friday

Open Extended Reactions

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is set to make his season debut Friday after recovering from a torn left hamstring.

Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter told reporters Thursday that Henderson would play when Portland hosts the Memphis Grizzlies.

Henderson, 22, tore his left hamstring during an offseason workout in September and has been working his way back ever since. He has averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds over two seasons since the Trail Blazers selected him with the third pick in the 2023 draft.

