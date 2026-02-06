Dubs confident oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis ready to play

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The Golden State Warriors expect their newest addition, veteran center Kristaps Porzingis, to meet the team in Los Angeles on Friday night in advance of their Saturday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed skepticism that Porzingis would get medical clearance to return for the Lakers game but anticipated that Porzingis would back on the court and in a key rotation spot soon.

"I don't think we would've made the trade if we didn't think he could be healthy and consistent in terms of being in the lineup," Kerr said. "That's the plan."

Porzingis has been limited to 17 games this season because of the continuing impact of a tricky illness (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) and most recently some left Achilles tendinitis.

But Kerr said Rick Celebrini, the Warriors' lead medical decision-maker, and his staff did their "due diligence" on Porzingis in advance and green-lit the move with confidence, expecting Porzingis back imminently.

"When he's right, he's a helluva player," Kerr said. "You're looking at a guy who really fits what we need -- size, space, shooting, rim protection. Every team needs that, but we've always needed that since we've been here. We've never had a player quite like him."

The Warriors spent the lead-up to the trade deadline in pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo but were forced to pivot when the Bucks made it clear their offer wasn't enough to pry him away.

That sent them pivoting to Porzingis, a player they've coveted since his Boston days and had on their deadline radar since early January because of his $30.7 million expiring contract.

Porzingis was initially part of discussions between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks in a deal that would've sent Anthony Davis to the Hawks, league sources said. There was a three-team idea including the Warriors that would have sent Jonathan Kuminga to Dallas and rerouted Porzingis to the Warriors, but it never materialized following Davis' hand injury.

In the hours prior to the deadline, the Warriors and Hawks instead hammered out a two-team deal, sending Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta for Porzingis. No picks were exchanged.

Porzingis joins a 27-24 Warriors team currently eighth in the Western Conference and still reeling after Jimmy Butler's recent ACL tear.

"We still have a good team," Kerr said. "A very good team. Even without Jimmy, we can make a playoff run. The ceiling is absolutely lower. I'm not going to sit here and lie."