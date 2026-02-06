Mike Conley Jr., Wolves eye post-trades reunion, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. plans to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The sides are working on the timing of Conley re-signing, according to sources.

Conley began the week as a member of the Wolves but was traded to Chicago as part of a three-team deal.

The Bulls quickly flipped him to Charlotte in a separate deadline move. The Hornets then elected to waive the 38-year-old. Because he was traded a second time before being waived, he is free to sign back in Minnesota.

Conley has been a steadying presence at point guard throughout his 19 NBA seasons but has begun to decline. He has started nine of the 44 games he has appeared in for the Timberwolves this season and is averaging career lows of 4.4 points and 2.9 assists.