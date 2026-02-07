Grizzlies' Pippen, Blazers' Henderson make season debuts

Open Extended Reactions

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson made their season debuts on the same court Friday night.

Pippen was making his first appearance this season after undergoing surgery on his left big toe in October. Henderson was recovering from a torn left hamstring.

With his famous father watching from courtside, the younger Pippen started for the Grizzlies.

Pippen, 25, had a surgical procedure called a sesamoidectomy to deal with nagging discomfort in his toe.

Last season, he averaged 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 79 games for Memphis.

Henderson, meanwhile, was injured during an offseason workout in September. He was originally expected to miss four to six weeks, but he didn't start noncontact basketball activities until December. He began full practice two weeks ago.

Henderson entered the game against the Grizzlies with 7:39 left in the first quarter to cheers from the home crowd. Blazers coach Tiago Splitter said before the game that his minutes would be limited.

Henderson, in his third NBA season, hadn't played in a game since March 27, 2025. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds over his first two seasons.

