Jared McCain pays tribute to 76ers fans with Olivia Dean song

Shams Charania gives details of the 76ers' trade of Jared McCain to the Thunder. (0:49)

Jared McCain still has love for Philadelphia 76ers fans.

On Wednesday, the team traded McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks. McCain played only 60 games with the franchise over two seasons, but he was an effective man off the bench, averaging 10 points, 2.2 rebounds and two assists per game in his time in Philadelphia.

McCain paid tribute to the Philadelphia faithful on Friday, singing a snippet from Olivia Dean's "A Couple Minutes" on Instagram.

We've gotta hand it to McCain -- he's got a quality set of pipes.