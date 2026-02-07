Warriors sign two-way guard Pat Spencer for rest of season

Open Extended Reactions

The Golden State Warriors are signing two-way guard Pat Spencer to a contract for the rest of the season, Spencer's agency told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday.

This is the second consecutive season Spencer has seen his contract converted to a full roster spot. Last April, the Warriors promoted him before the playoffs and Spencer ended up contributing, scoring 36 points in 63 postseason minutes.

That didn't lead to enough leaguewide interest to get Spencer a guaranteed roster spot this past summer, so he returned to the Warriors on another two-way contract the day before training camp.

It has been to the Warriors' benefit. Spencer started five games and appeared in 36 for the Warriors this season, often stepping in when Stephen Curry is sidelined and giving them some extra playmaking and scoring.

Spencer started in the team's Thursday night win in Phoenix, played 32 minutes and scored 20 points. It was the 50th game this season he's been on the active list, which is the limit for two-way players.

So Spencer would've been ineligible for Saturday night's game against the Lakers unless the Warriors were able to generate a roster spot for him. They did that on Wednesday, trading out Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and Trayce Jackson-Davis and only bringing back Kristaps Porzingis.

Spencer steps into the 14th slot on the roster. League sources confirmed to ESPN that veteran free agent guard Lonzo Ball is one of the candidates the Warriors are looking at for the 15th spot.

NBA reporter Jake Fischer first reported the Warriors' interest in Ball.