James Harden scores 23 points, delivers winning debut for Cavs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- James Harden scored 23 points in his Cavaliers debut, and Donovan Mitchell put up 35 to lead Cleveland to a 132-126 victory over Sacramento on Saturday night that sent the Kings to their 12th straight loss.

Harden was acquired by Cleveland from the LA Clippers on Wednesday for Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick.

Harden shot 7-for-13, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range, and registed eight assists against Sacramento.

"I just gotta figure out where I fit in," Harden said. "That won't be hard at all. I told the guys just do what you all do and I'll figure it out. I'm good enough to figure it out and insert myself in.

"But you know, no practices. This is my first time playing 5-on-5 since about a week ago, so it's a little rusty. I'm just happy we got the win."

Mitchell, who scored 29 of his points in the second half, said he and Harden needed the first couple of quarters to feel each other out on the court:

"When you have a guy who's established like that ... it takes that little bit of -- not awkwardness because I've known him, but it's one of those things when you're trying to figure it out, it took a half to be like, 'OK.'

"It's a testament to him; it's a testament to our group. And it's not just me; it's everybody. You just continue to take steps, and then when it was time for the fourth quarter, you just pick and choose."

Harden also praised the way Mitchell played Saturday night, calling his style "very, very unselfish."

"Tonight you didn't even know he got 35," Harden said. "He's just so effortless, he doesn't force it. He just plays the game the right way."

Jarrett Allen posted 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won for the eighth time in nine games.

Nique Clifford scored 30 points to lead Sacramento, which hasn't won since beating the Washington Wizards at home on Jan. 16. Russell Westbrook added 21 points and nine assists for the Kings, who have lost six straight at home.

The Cavaliers went into halftime leading 57-55, but the Kings took the lead in the third quarter at 96-93.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.