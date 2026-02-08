Ex-1st-round pick Kobe Bufkin rejoining Lakers, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers are signing former No. 15 pick Kobe Bufkin to a two-year deal, with a team option for the 2026-27 season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday.

Bufkin has starred for Los Angeles' South Bay G League affiliate and now rejoins the Lakers in his third NBA season to fill their 15th roster spot.

Bufkin, 22, previously signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers in January and averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game across four contests. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies on a 10-day contract in November.

He was a standout for South Bay, averaging 24.7 points on 49.6% overall (43.1% from 3) with 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Bufkin, a 6-foot-4 guard, was the Atlanta Hawks' No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

After only appearing in 27 games in his first two seasons with the Hawks, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for cash considerations in September and waived by Brooklyn in October.