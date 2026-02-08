Bucks reach deal with former Nets guard Cam Thomas

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Cam Thomas has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent, Tony Ronzone of Wasserman, told ESPN on Sunday.

Thomas, 24, has averaged 21.4 points per game over the past three seasons and provides an immediate talent boost to a Bucks team still trying to contend this season with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thomas was waived by the Brooklyn Nets after the trade deadline on Thursday in a somewhat surprising move. After signing a one-year, $5.9 million qualifying offer over the summer, Thomas is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Nets after missing the first 20 games because of a left hamstring strain.

"Super excited, ready to actually help and contribute to another team," Thomas told ESPN Andscape's Marc Spears on Thursday after he was waived. "My next team is getting elite scoring, good playmaking and a good combo guard."

Thomas has struggled shooting -- 40% from the field and 33% from 3 -- but his scoring ability will be a welcome addition for Milwaukee, which has struggled to find offense whenever Antetokounmpo isn't on the floor. The Bucks have had an elite offense with Antetokounmpo (averaging 123.2 points per 100 possessions) on the court, but have been one of the worst (109.5) in the NBA with him off the floor.

And the team is currently without Antetokounmpo as he recovers from a right calf strain. The Bucks have won three games in a row for the first time all season, but are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, two games back from the Hornets at No. 10. However, coach Doc Rivers reiterated before Friday's game the team has no plans to shut Antetokounmpo down for the rest of the season.

The Bucks listened to offers and engaged with teams about a potential Antetokounmpo trade before Thursday's deadline, before deciding to hold on to their franchise star while searching for upgrades to their roster. Team sources told ESPN they still believe they can salvage the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee and try to win a second championship.

The Bucks engaged with Brooklyn about a potential deal for Thomas before the deadline, sources told ESPN, but couldn't find common ground.

Thomas averaged 24 points and 3.8 assists in 25 games last season while playing through similar hamstring issues. But he and Brooklyn could not agree to a new deal during the offseason before Thomas accepted the qualifying offer. On Jan. 23, Thomas was pulled from a game against the Celtics for refusing to shoot when the clock was running down.