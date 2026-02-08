        <
        >

          Sources: Pistons convert Daniss Jenkins to standard deal

          • Shams CharaniaFeb 8, 2026, 11:10 PM
            Close
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          The Detroit Pistons are signing two-way guard Daniss Jenkins to a two-year contract, with a team option for 2026-27, sources told ESPN.

          The Pistons and Jenkins' agent, Derek Jackson of UNLTD Sports Group, negotiated the new deal using part of the team's bi-annual exception.

          Jenkins has been an unexpected contributor for the East's No. 1 seed Pistons, averaging nearly 17 minutes per game and starting seven games after rarely playing last season. A strong perimeter defender, Jenkins is shooting 39% from distance this season and averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists.

          Jenkins, 24, went undrafted out of St. John's in 2024 before signing a two-way deal with the Pistons.