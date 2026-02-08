Sources: Pistons convert Daniss Jenkins to standard deal

Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Pistons are signing two-way guard Daniss Jenkins to a two-year contract, with a team option for 2026-27, sources told ESPN.

The Pistons and Jenkins' agent, Derek Jackson of UNLTD Sports Group, negotiated the new deal using part of the team's bi-annual exception.

Jenkins has been an unexpected contributor for the East's No. 1 seed Pistons, averaging nearly 17 minutes per game and starting seven games after rarely playing last season. A strong perimeter defender, Jenkins is shooting 39% from distance this season and averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists.

Jenkins, 24, went undrafted out of St. John's in 2024 before signing a two-way deal with the Pistons.