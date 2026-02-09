Aussie Furphy sweats on injury as Pacers lose again

Johnny Furphy exits the game after suffering an injury in the third quarter vs. the Raptors. (0:41)

Johnny Furphy exits the game with an injury (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Australian guard Johnny Furphy faces a nervous wait for further assessment on his knee injury after a nasty landing in Indiana's NBA loss to Toronto.

Furphy drove to the basket and dunked but hurt himself on the landing, immediately clutching at his right knee as he fell to the floor.

The 21-year-old Melburnian was able to walk off the court with assistance before being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Furphy, drafted at No.35 in 2024, has made 34 appearances in his second season with Indiana, averaging 5.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 18.5 minutes of court time per game.

The Pacers went on to lose 122-104 in Toronto on Monday (AEDT), with the team to provide an update on Furphy after further testing.

Earlier, Furphy opened the scoring for Indiana with a two-handed dunk on a pass from Jay Huff.

Johnny Furphy #12 of the Indiana Pacers lays on the court injured Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Furphy had four points, three assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes on court before his injury.

Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, with RJ Barrett (20 points) and Sandro Mamukelashvili (17) also prominent.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes in his Toronto debut following a trade from Golden State.

Pascal Siakam had 18 points for the Pacers, who have lost four straight games and sit last in the Eastern Conference with a 13-40 record.

furphy Johnny Furphy (r) in action in Toronto before his injury. (AP PHOTO) Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and Josh Hart added 19 to help New York end Boston's five-game winning streak with a 111-89 victory on the road.

Jaylen Brown (26 points) and Derrick White (19) were prominent for the Celtics, who shot at just 37 per cent from the field, including 7-of-41 from long range.

Boston entered the contest one game clear of New York, but the Knicks are now second in the Eastern Conference with both sides holding 34-19 records.

Kasparas Jakucionis was a perfect 6-of-6 from three-point range and finished with 22 points in Miami's 132-101 thumping of Washington.

Kawhi Leonard had 41 points and eight rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers beat Minnesota 115-96.