          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

          play
          Dunn ejected, Randle T'd up after scuffle (0:53)

          Kris Dunn is ejected while Julius Randle receives a technical foul following a scuffle involving the two. (0:53)

          • ESPN
          Feb 9, 2026, 10:00 PM

          The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 17 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 17:

          Tuesday, February 10

          Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          OKC Thunder @ LA Lakers, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Wednesday, February 11

          LA Clippers @ Houston Rockets, 12:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          San Antonio Spurs @ LA Lakers, 2:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Thursday, February 12

          New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Saturday, February 14

          NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          NBA All-Star Rising Stars, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Sunday, February 15

          NBA All-Star 3-point contest, Shooting stars, and slam dunk, from 9:00am, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Monday, February 16

          2026 NBA All-Star game, 9:00am, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to several Week 17 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

