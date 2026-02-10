Warriors' Stephen Curry (knee) won't play in All-Star Game

Steph Curry appears to injure his knee in the third quarter of the Warriors' game vs. the Pistons. (0:21)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss this weekend's All-Star Game because of his lingering right knee issue.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced the news before the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, the fourth straight matchup Curry has missed because of patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as runner's knee.

Curry also will sit out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. The team said it is hopeful he will return to the lineup after the All-Star break Feb. 19 at home against the Boston Celtics.

"It's a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise," Curry told ESPN of the knee issue. "Because it's still painful. You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain. It's something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it's something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up."

The problem flared up two weeks ago during an individual workout. Curry missed one game in Minnesota, tried to play through the pain in the next two games and then exited a home loss to the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter, limping to the locker room.

Curry joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as All-Stars who will miss Sunday's showcase game in Los Angeles.

The NBA hasn't announced who will replace Curry on Team USA.