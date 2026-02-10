New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs chase momentum as All-Star break nears on Disney+ Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

With the NBA All-Star break looming, every win starts to carry extra weight.

Two teams sitting near the top of their respective conferences get a chance to steady their footing in a marquee double-header on Disney+ in the Philippines -- headlined by an East showdown between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, followed by a San Antonio Spurs squad testing its depth against a shorthanded Golden State Warriors.

Here's one reason why each game will be worth tuning in to, plus a bonus game that will surely be interesting.

New York looks to hurdle possible playoff opponents before All-Star (Feb. 12, 8:30 a.m. PHT: Knicks vs. 76ers)

The Knicks enter the matchup riding a strong surge of winning nine of their last ten games that has erased an early-season dip and pushed them back to second in the Eastern Conference.

More than the wins themselves, it's how New York has been winning that stands out by fixing the defensive lapses that once held them back.

According to NBA Advanced Stats, the Knicks have posted the league's best defensive rating over their last ten games, allowing only 100.8 points per 100 possessions. That defense has driven a league-best 16.6 net rating and produced wins over established playoff teams such as the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics -- including the same 76ers they will face off anew.

With Jalen Brunson leading an offense that features six players averaging double figures, New York now looks more complete on both ends.

A second straight win over a Philadelphia squad anchored by All-Star starter Tyrese Maxey and former MVP Joel Embiid would further solidify the Knicks' position -- and give them a psychological edge over another likely playoff opponent before the All-Star break.

What about the impressive sophomore season of Stephon Castle (Feb. 12, 11 a.m. PHT: Spurs vs. Warriors)

With Stephen Curry expected to remain sidelined due to a runner's knee injury, the spotlight shifts to the other 'Steph' on the floor in Stephon Castle -- as the streaking Spurs look to press their advantage against a shorthanded Golden State team.

Beyond the presence of Victor Wembanyama, Castle has emerged as a major reason for San Antonio's rapid rise back into the playoff picture.

The reigning Rookie of the Year is putting together an impressive sophomore campaign, averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 56.5 TS%, while growing into a primary creator and tempo-setter for the Spurs.

That leap was on full display in a recent statement win over the Dallas Mavericks, where Castle exploded for a 40-point triple-double with 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Against a Warriors team missing its offensive engine, San Antonio is well-positioned to ride its four-game winning streak through Castle's expanding role to tighten its grip of having homecourt advantage going into the first round of the playoffs.

Annual Celebrity Game to kickoff the All-Star festivities (Feb. 14, 8:00 a.m. PHT)

The NBA All-Star Weekend opens with its annual Celebrity Game, airing live on February 14, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. PHT from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, streaming on Disney+ Philippines.

This year's lineup mixes familiar faces from basketball, music, and media, with former NBA guard Jeremy Lin sharing the floor with artists GloRilla, Mustard, and Badshah, alongside NFL star Amon-Ra St. Brown and respected NBA insider Shams Charania.

Adding to the spectacle are celebrity coaches that include Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers Alex and Thanasis, and MLB star Mookie Betts -- matched up against a coaching group led by Anthony Anderson.

With live commentary, star power on both benches, and a halftime performance rounding out the show, the Celebrity Game once again serves as a lively crossover event -- easing fans into All-Star Weekend before the spotlight shifts to the league's biggest names.