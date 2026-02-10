How to watch Basketball Africa League 'Origin' docuseries

'Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League' traces the foundations of the NBA's first league outside the United States and the revolution it sparked in global basketball. (0:30)

'Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League' (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Amadou Gallo Fall had a dream of bringing elite-level professional basketball to Africa. "Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League" chronicles how that dream became a reality.

Executive produced, written and co-directed by Richard Brown, the four-part documentary delves into the beginnings of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a professional league with 12 teams representing the 54 countries across the African continent.

Through interviews with former President Barack Obama, J. Cole, Stephen Curry, Ujiri and more, the docuseries examines how the BAL, a partnership between the NBA and FIBA, bridges the gap between Africa and North America.

Here are key facts about the documentary:

When will 'Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League' air?

The four-part documentary premieres Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Episode 1: "The Long Road to the BAL"

Episode 2: "Right Here, Right Now"

Episode 3: "More than a Game"

Episode 4: "The Stage is Set"

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch every episode exclusively in the ESPN App and in the docuseries' streaming hub.

How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, features, scores, stats, schedules and more.