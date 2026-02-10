Brandon Ingram replaces Steph Curry for NBA All-Star Game

Brandon Ingram elevates for the big-time stuff for the Raptors. (0:16)

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been named as the replacement for injured Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for this weekend's NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood, California.

A 10-year veteran, Ingram, who is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season, will be added to the USA Stripes roster while making his second All-Star appearance.

Curry missed his fourth consecutive game on Monday with a lingering issue known as runner's knee. The Warriors are hopeful he will return to the lineup after the All-Star break Feb. 19 at home against the Boston Celtics.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday at Intuit Dome.