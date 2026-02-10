How to watch the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Greater Los Angeles will be the host of 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, will be the site of this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Two star-studded rosters packed with some of the biggest names in sports, music, film and television will go head-to-head on the hardwood Friday night ahead of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

Reigning NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn returns to defend his crown as he leads the team coached by two-time NBA MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2018 AL MVP and four-time World Series champion Mookie Betts.

Here are key facts about the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

When is the game?

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tips off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 13.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NBA streaming hub.

What are the rosters?

▪︎ Keegan-Michael Key (actor, writer and producer)

▪︎ Rome Flynn (actor, model and musician)

▪︎ Dylan Wang (actor and singer)

▪︎ Shams Charania (ESPN senior NBA insider)

▪︎ Jenna Bandy (social media creator and basketball personality)

▪︎ Rick Schnall (Charlotte Hornets co-chairman and governor)

▪︎ Tacko Fall (former NBA player)

▪︎ Jeremy Lin (2019 NBA champion)

▪︎ GloRilla (rapper)

▪︎ Cafu (two-time FIFA World Cup champion)

▪︎ Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions wide receiver)

Coaches

▪︎ Giannis Antetokounmpo

▪︎ Alex Antetokounmpo

▪︎ Thanasis Antetokounmpo

▪︎ Mookie Betts

vs.

▪︎ Simu Liu (actor)

▪︎ Cody Jones (Dude Perfect co-founder)

▪︎ Badshah (rapper)

▪︎ Andre De Grasse (seven-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter)

▪︎ Taylor Frankie Paul ("The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star)

▪︎ Mat Ishbia (Phoenix Suns chairman and governor)

▪︎ Jason "White Chocolate" Williams (2006 NBA champion)

▪︎ Nicolas Vansteenberghe ("Love Island USA" star)

▪︎ Mustard (music producer)

▪︎ Adrien Nuñez (singer-songwriter)

▪︎ Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver)

Coaches

▪︎ Anthony Anderson (actor and comedian)

▪︎ Lethal Shooter (NBA shooting coach)

▪︎ Chris Brickley (NBA player development trainer)

