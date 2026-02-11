NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stack up after the trade deadline

Open Extended Reactions

The bustle of the 2026 trade deadline is officially behind us as we look ahead to the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Expect the stars to show up in Los Angeles for a revamped format as three teams, made up of American players and international players, go head-to-head in another tournament-style competition.

A few new faces have been added to the coveted rosters, including Jamal Murray and Chet Holmgren, while other household names like Kevin Durant and LeBron James add another All-Star accolade to their résumés.

After the All-Star break, teams will look to reset, strategizing for the last three months of the regular season to figure out what it takes to clinch a spot in the postseason or guarantee a chance in the lottery.

Until then, here are this week's NBA power rankings.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Michael C. Wright, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 29 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 12 | Nov. 19 | Nov. 26 | Dec. 3 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 17 | Dec. 24 | Dec. 31 | Jan. 7 | Jan. 14 | Jan. 21 | Jan. 28 | Feb. 4

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

2025-26 record: 41-13

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ PHX (Feb. 11), vs. MIL (Feb. 12)

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out because of an oblique injury and will sit out All-Star Weekend, but Jalen Williams is back after sitting out 10 games because of a hamstring strain. His return was a major factor Monday night in Los Angeles, as he scored 23 points in 24 minutes during a 119-110 win over the Lakers. His surgically repaired right wrist did appear to be bothering him after it was hit, but Williams powered through and played a physical game, earning 13 free throws. Assuming Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out games after the break, it could be a chance for Williams to find a rhythm in what has been a choppy and painful season for him so far. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 39-13

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ TOR (Feb. 11)

Before James Jones lays down what could be a notable suspension to big man Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons were set up for some real playoff-like tests in the next few weeks: Toronto, a trip to MSG to take on a Knicks team they've clobbered twice, then San Antonio, Oklahoma City and the new-look Cavaliers. Trading Jaden Ivey, secondarily, was a vote of confidence for Daniss Jenkins, who was converted to a two-year deal right after the trade deadline. It's a small sample size, but Kevin Huerter, acquired in the Ivey trade, hasn't made a 3-point shot but hasn't missed from two. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 37-16

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ GS (Feb. 11)

Second-year guard Stephon Castle has gradually improved his shotmaking in three consecutive outings as San Antonio won four in a row, going into a trip out West for a back-to-back against the Lakers and Warriors, headed into the All-Star break. Victor Wembanyama has posted 24 consecutive double-doubles this season, which ties for sixth in the NBA, and rookies Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant continue to make strides. Local fans won't get a chance to see their hometown team at Frost Bank Center again until March 5 because of the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 34-20

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ PHI (Feb. 11)

The Knicks' eight-game winning streak ended with yet another 30-point beatdown at the hands of the Pistons. In two games against the team that is one of their biggest contenders in the East, the Knicks are a minus-69. But OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed that game with injuries, are on the mend and could use the upcoming All-Star break to recover for the final eight weeks of the regular season. Deadline addition Jose Alvarado has already paid dividends, producing 12 points and two steals in their bounce-back win in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday. An expected response from a suddenly resilient bunch. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 34-20

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. MEM (Feb. 11)

Denver's injury woes continued with Peyton Watson, who is in the midst of a breakout season, suffering a hamstring strain that will sideline him for at least four weeks. Denver got one key contributor back when Cameron Johnson returned Saturday after missing 23 games because of a bone bruise in his knee. The Nuggets are 21-9 with Johnson in the lineup. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 34-19

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. CHI (Feb. 11)

Yes, the Celtics made a series of moves to both add Nikola Vucevic and get out of the luxury tax, but the real news of the trade deadline for Boston was Jayson Tatum beginning to practice, first in the G League and then with the Celtics this week. If Tatum -- and it remains an if -- can come back to be anywhere near his former self, then Boston is a very real threat to once again emerge from the East this spring. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 33-19

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. LAC (Feb. 11)

Two consecutive home losses paired with inactivity at the trade deadline left some fans restless about the Rockets opting against addressing their deficiency at point guard. Both coach Ime Udoka and general manager Rafael Stone remain confident in Houston's ability to play high-level basketball without a traditional point guard, however. Tari Eason and All-Star center Alperen Sengun only bolstered the brass' resolve Saturday against the shorthanded Thunder. Eason poured in a season-high 26 points, and Sengun dropped his second triple-double of the season. Sengun and Kevin Durant either scored or assisted on 63% of Houston's points. -- Wright

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 PPG making him 12th in the league in scoring. ESPN Illustration

2025-26 record: 33-21

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. WAS (Feb. 11)

The first two games of the James Harden era in Cleveland are off to a promising start. Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 assists and six rebounds on 48% shooting (47% from 3) in his first two games with the Cavs, a pair of wins for a team that has kept on rolling since the start of 2026. Cleveland has now won four in a row and nine of their past 10 games. Since Jan. 1, the Cavs and Pistons (14-5) are tied with the best records in the NBA. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 32-21

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. DAL (Feb. 12)

Luke Kennard said JJ Redick encouraged him to shoot more in their first conversation after the Lakers traded Gabe Vincent and a future second-round pick to the Hawks for the marksman. And he wasted no time heeding the advice, hitting his first 3 in a Lakers uniform just two minutes into his first game with L.A. The Lakers are 23rd in the NBA in made 3s per game, and Kennard will be tasked with lifting that number. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 33-22

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. POR (Feb. 11)

The Timberwolves had one of the more interesting trade deadlines across the NBA last week. They not only traded Mike Conley -- along with a first-round pick swap -- to save oodles of cash, but also traded four second-round picks to land Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu to help the team's backcourt depth, and are expected to re-sign Conley in the coming days. Time will tell if that winds up being enough to get Minnesota to a third straight Western Conference finals -- or beyond. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 32-22

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. DET (Feb. 11)

The Raptors are just 11-15 against teams with winning records, which is the worst such record for any team in the top six in either conference's standings. But they've continued to take care of business against the teams they should beat, including blowout wins against the Bulls and Pacers over the past week, and are 21-7 against teams with losing records. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 32-22

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. OKC (Feb. 11)

Phoenix acquired Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey from Milwaukee for Nigel Hayes-Davis and Nick Richards at the trade deadline. For a Suns team that ranks 21st in bench scoring this season, adding a player like Anthony, who has a career 12.0 points per game average, gives coach Jordan Ott some pop to go to in his rotation. And Anthony could prove extra valuable if Jalen Green's hamstring issues persist. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 30-23

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. NYK (Feb. 11)

There is plenty of consternation in Philadelphia over the 76ers choosing to trade Jared McCain to the Thunder for a first-round pick and three second-rounders last week, which allowed the franchise to dip out of the luxury tax. Only time will tell if Daryl Morey's assertion that the 76ers sold high on McCain is accurate, but it is interesting that Oklahoma City was the only team inside the top 10 in the league from a record standpoint that moved a first-round pick to add a player, and that McCain was their choice to do it with. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 28-24

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. MIL (Feb. 11)

Sending Tyus Jones to Charlotte was a financially motivated move by the Magic, as it allowed the team to duck under the luxury tax and open flexibility to sign two players, with one of those roster spots going to veteran guard Jevon Carter. Franz Wagner returned in the Magic's win against Milwaukee on Monday after dealing with an ankle injury this season that has caused him to miss 25 games. He came off the bench for the first time in his career and scored 14 points. -- Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 29-25

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. SA (Feb. 11)

The shorthanded version of the Warriors did their job this past week. They twice came from double digits down in the fourth quarter to beat the Suns and Grizzlies at the buzzer. The wins kept their record respectable enough while Stephen Curry heals and Kristaps Porzingis, who was acquired ahead of the deadline, prepares for his team debut. The Warriors are optimistic that both will be ready in the first game out of the All-Star break on Feb. 19 against the Celtics. Curry will spend the weekend rehabbing his sore knee, and Porzingis will spend his break in San Francisco working with Rick Celebrini, the team's lead medical decision-maker. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 28-27

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ NO (Feb. 11)

The Heat joined the Rockets and Spurs as the only teams that did not make a trade before the deadline. But just because Miami was inactive does not mean the front office is set with the roster for the remainder of the season. The Heat have an open roster spot and could create another one if they were to waive Terry Rozier, who is on leave after being arrested in October as part of a federal gambling investigation. Unless the Heat take advantage of the fourth-easiest schedule post All-Star break on the court, they are likely a play-in team for the fourth straight season. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 25-29

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. ATL (Feb. 11)

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

The Hornets have moved into a play-in spot and seem likely to stay there, as the team they passed -- Chicago -- looks worse after the trade deadline. But Charlotte ran into a roadblock on Monday: The team's nine-game winning streak ended against Detroit, and starting big men Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges could both be facing suspensions after their involvement in a rowdy fight against Pistons big men Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 26-28

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ MIN (Feb. 11), @ UTAH (Feb. 12)

It'll be an eventful weekend in Los Angeles for the Blazers contingent. Their sixth-year forward, Deni Avdija, will make his All-Star debut, earning honors with a breakout season as a scorer and creator. He's averaging 25.5 points and 6.7 assists per game after never averaging more than 16.9 and 3.9, respectively, in the five years prior. But all eyes will be on the 3-point contest as Damian Lillard, in the later stages of his Achilles rehab, will participate in the contest -- a positive sign for his readiness to open next season. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 26-29

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ CHA (Feb. 11)

Atlanta GM Onsi Saleh made it clear that the trade deadline was about forward thinking. "Everything is future forward," he said. "We didn't want the flexibility that we created at the start of the season to be impacted by the deadline, and we felt like we maintained that flexibility." In four separate trades since early January, Atlanta acquired CJ McCollum, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield -- who is the only player acquired with an owed salary next season -- and Jock Landale. If the Hawks are to make up ground in the standings, it will come by taking advantage of the fifth-easiest schedule after the All-Star break. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 25-28

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ HOU (Feb. 11)

When the Clippers traded away James Harden to Cleveland and Ivica Zubac to Indiana at the deadline, after just coming off a stretch where they went 17-4 to get back into the playoff picture, folks around the league wondered if it was a signal that there would be added clarity to the NBA's investigation into Kawhi Leonard's Aspiration endorsement. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, in explaining the trades, said the investigation had nothing to do with the moves, however. "It really doesn't impact anything we do on a daily basis," Frank told reporters. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 24-30

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ BOS (Feb. 11)

After spending most of the season looking destined for a fourth straight appearance in the play-in tournament, the Bulls finally made moves to get off their treadmill of mediocrity last week, trading Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, among others, as part of seven deals that brought in seven new players to reshape the roster. It has left the Bulls with an ill-fitting team of mostly guards for the remaining 30 games and has left fans wondering how much longer -- after one playoff victory since 2016 -- the Bulls are going to be rebuilding. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 21-30

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: @ ORL (Feb. 11), @ OKC (Feb. 12)

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains in Milwaukee. For that reason, Bucks fans can take a collective exhale until the summer. And the Bucks aren't giving up on this season just yet, despite remaining at No. 12 in the East. Doc Rivers reiterated the team has no plans to shut Antetokounmpo down for the rest of the season and he could be aiming to return by the end of the month following the All-Star break. The Bucks also picked up some help for the stretch run, signing former Nets guard Cam Thomas after he was released last week. While so many teams are starting to position themselves for the draft, the Bucks have charted their course and remain focused on chasing the play-in tournament. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 20-32

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ DEN (Feb. 11)

General manager Zach Kleiman changed up the look of his team at the trade deadline by moving Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to Utah in an eight-player deal that landed Memphis' Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, Walter Clayton Jr. and three future first-round picks. Embattled guard Ja Morant remains on the roster despite the team's attempts to move him. The Grizzlies plan to reevaluate Morant's injured elbow in the coming days, but it's unclear how the two-time All-Star fits into the team's future. What is clear is that Morant needs to play to restore his league value for a potential summer trade. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 19-34

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ LAL (Feb. 12)

Marvin Bagley III, who was selected right before Luka Doncic with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, is on his fifth team after arriving in Dallas as part of the Anthony Davis trade. He will have a chance to get minutes the rest of the season in Dallas, and in his debut with the Mavericks, Bagley had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 15-40

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. MIA (Feb. 11)

On a two-game winning streak, the Pelicans handed Sacramento its 13th consecutive loss Monday while producing their NBA-leading 22nd outing with 60-plus paint points. Rookie Jeremiah Fears is the fourth first-year player with 10 or more games played while recording 20-plus points, joining Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe this season. New Orleans hadn't won or lost by more than 10 points in 14 consecutive outings before snapping that streak with the victory over the Kings. Out of the All-Star break, the Pels play three in a row at home before a six-game road trip out West. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 17-37

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. SAC (Feb. 11), vs. POR (Feb. 12)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has made a smooth transition since joining the Jazz at the trade deadline. He has averaged 22.0 points in 25 minutes in his first two games in a Utah uniform. Quite notably, Jackson didn't play a second in both games' fourth quarters, sitting alongside Lauri Markkanen in what is widely perceived as a blatantly transparent strategy to improve its lottery odds. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 15-37

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. IND (Feb. 11)

Is it time to break up the Nets? The bigger developments happened around the trade deadline for Brooklyn, where Michael Porter Jr., to no one's surprise, was not moved. It never seemed like any of the interested teams truly engaged with the Nets, and his $40 million contract for 2026-27 will be a hot topic as we head into the summer. The Cam Thomas experiment ended poorly with the Nets releasing him, but it seemed like an ending that should have occurred long ago. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 14-38

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ CLE (Feb. 11)

Last Thursday, the Wizards rested four of their five starters for the entire fourth quarter against the East-leading Pistons -- and won anyway, with big games from reserves Will Riley and Sharife Cooper. But that was a fluke rather than a habit: In their other three games since Feb. 1, the Wizards were outscored by a combined 76 points, dropping their season point differential to an NBA-worst minus-10.7 per game. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 14-40

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ BKN (Feb. 11)

Don't expect center Ivica Zubac to play for his new team anytime soon. Zubac missed his final game for the Clippers because of paternity leave, and the Pacers -- who are likely angling for the best lottery odds possible -- will hold him out until he recovers from an ankle injury he has played through since December. "My understanding from talking to him is that there's still something there that's not quite right," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "We're not going to put him out there until he's really ready." -- Kram

2025-26 record: 12-43

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ UTAH (Feb. 11)

The Kings were blown out by 24 points by the 15-40 Pelicans in New Orleans on Monday night -- a Sacramento-era franchise record 13 consecutive losses. They are 3-24 on the road. Even those with low expectations will admit how much of a disappointment this season has been. But there are two bright spots. They're starting to play the youth more. Rookie Nique Clifford had 30 points two games ago, and rookie Maxime Raynaud had 21 points and 19 rebounds against the Pelicans. They also have control of their first-round pick, which currently profiles as a top-five selection in a loaded draft. -- Slater