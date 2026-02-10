Lakers rule out LeBron James (foot), ending All-NBA streak

Monica McNutt and Kendrick Perkins voice their concerns about the Lakers' chances of making an NBA Finals run. (2:00)

Why Monica McNutt, Perk don't see Lakers as a serious playoff threat (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James' All-NBA streak is coming to an end and the Lakers will be majorly undermanned Tuesday when they host the San Antonio Spurs.

James was ruled out of the game with left foot arthritis, the Lakers announced, along with announcing the absences of Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain), Austin Reaves (left calf injury management) and Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness).

It will be James' 18th missed game of the season, making it impossible for him to reach the 65-game threshold required to be eligible for the league's annual awards.

James had been named to an All-NBA team for a record-setting 21 straight seasons.

It will be Doncic's third straight missed game because of what Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager, Rob Pelinka, called a "mild" strain.

Doncic was able to run Monday and planned to participate in a five-on-five session with contact on Tuesday, sources told ESPN. He has not ruled out the possibility of playing against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Thursday and hopes to play in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome.

Doncic, 26, was the NBA leading vote getter for the first time in his eight-year career, amassing more than 3 million ballots.

Lakers center Deandre Ayton is also on the injury report with right knee soreness and listed as questionable.

Rookie forward Adou Theiro, out since Dec. 30 with a sprained MCL in his right knee, is available to play against San Antonio.

L.A. (32-20) is 1-2 against the Spurs (36-16) so far this season.