Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher in Rising Stars as replacement

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Atlanta Hawks second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher was named on Tuesday as the injury replacement for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell on Team T-Mac in the Rising Stars game on Friday night as part of the NBA All-Star weekend.

Mitchell is unable to participate due to an abdominal strain.

Risacher, a native of France, will participate in the event for the second consecutive year after being selected as a rookie last season.

Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, is averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 rebounds this season.