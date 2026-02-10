NBA HBCU Classic 2026: How to watch Hampton vs. NC A&T on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

HBCU powerhouses Hampton and North Carolina A&T will renew their rivalry in the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic on Friday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Here are key facts about the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T:

When is the game?

Tipoff is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 13.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN2, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's basketball streaming hub.

What is the NBA HBCU Classic?

The annual men's college basketball game is a part of the NBA's commitment to highlight the rich tradition of HBCU athletics and increase support for advancing educational, career and economic opportunities at HBCUs.

Since 2021, the NBA has contributed more than $5.5 million to HBCU institutions, partners and scholarships. For the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic, the NBA and AT&T will jointly donate $100,000 to Hampton and $100,000 to North Carolina A&T.

