Mitch Johnson says 2-seed Spurs should've had more All-Stars

LOS ANGELES -- Nobody asked San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson for his opinion about his team having only a single All-Star, but he offered his take anyway during his pregame media availability Tuesday.

"I do think it's very interesting that De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle have not been named an All-Star," Johnson said at the end of his media session before the Spurs' road game against the Los Angeles Lakers. "So I'll answer that question that wasn't asked. But seven teams in this league have multiple All-Stars, and we've played pretty good against a lot of the top teams in this league."

Johnson's pointed comments came hours after Toronto's Brandon Ingram was named as an injury replacement for Golden State's Stephen Curry. Ingram, who joins Raptors teammate Scottie Barnes as an All-Star, is averaging 22.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Fox, a one-time All-Star, is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Castle is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game and has earned a reputation as one of the league's most tenacious perimeter defenders.

The Spurs (36-16 entering Tuesday night), whose lone All-Star is center Victor Wembanyama, have the NBA's third-best record and the best record among teams that don't have multiple All-Stars.

"Nothing to take away from anybody who has been named an All-Star, because they have a lot of great players," Johnson said. "But the only way I can think we are deserving of [only] one All-Star means there must be an awful lot of people that have Victor Wembanyama as one of the front-runners for MVP. So thanks for asking."