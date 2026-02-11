New Bulls guard Collin Sexton fined $35,000 for gesture

Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Tuesday night for making an inappropriate gesture on the court.

Sexton missed the first of a pair of free throws with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter of Chicago's 123-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. After he made the second free throw, Sexton stared at the rim as he back up and threw up his middle finger.

Sexton was playing in his second game with Chicago after being traded from the Charlotte Hornets in the deal for Coby White before the trade deadline last week. Sexton is averaging 19.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 40.6% shooting as a reserve in his first two games, and he will become a free agent after the season.

The Bulls are 0-3 since they overhauled their roster at the deadline and have dropped five straight games overall.