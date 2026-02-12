LeBron, Zhuri James featured on 'Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb'

Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James has scored an NBA record of over 40,000 points across his 23-year career. However, never has the Los Angeles Lakers star attempted a shot worth as much as in a "Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb" episode.

James and his 11-year-old daughter, Zhuri, are featured in Disney's new short-form series with Phineas and Ferb. The latest episode puts James and Zhuri in front of a 300-point trick shot Phineas and Ferb invented.

James expresses confidence that he can get the shot down, before Phineas explains that the rim goes thousands of feet in the sky. "That's impossible," James says.

Trampolines in the air aid in their journey to the rim, however, James poses the logical question of what happens if they fall down.

Eventually, James approaches the rim for a dunk, only for a shark to take the ball out of the air at the last moment. Zhuri, who plays volleyball, delivers a bump pass to knock the ball from the shark's mouth, then spikes the ball into the hoop for 300 points.

The two land on pillows and begin to celebrate. Phineas and Ferb follow up by asking if James and Zhuri want to try the 3,000-pointer, a shot that would take them into the solar system.

James has a simple response: "How about you boys cartoonify Luka Doncic."

All seven episodes of "Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb" release on Friday on Disney+. James is the first athlete to appear on the show.