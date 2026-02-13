NBA All-Star 2026: Live updates, highlights through the weekend

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend has arrived with festivities occurring throughout Los Angeles.

The league's best players will come together for a record seventh NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This year marks the 75th annual All-Star Game -- and it will be unlike any other.

The L.A. area last hosted the event-filled weekend in 2018.

Two teams of U.S. players will face one World team in a round-robin tournament with four 12-minute games. Each team has a minimum of eight players. Team A will play Team B in Game 1, and the winning team will meet Team C. The loser of Game 1 will face Team C in the penultimate game. The sides with the top two records will match up in the championship.

All-Star Weekend tips off Friday with the celebrity game at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The Rising Stars will follow at Intuit Dome before the HBCU Classic between Hampton and North Carolina A&T's men's basketball teams ends the night at Kia.

Saturday night features the 3-point and slam dunk contests, as well as the return of the Shooting Stars competition that will include four NBA alums -- Richard Hamilton, Allan Houston, Corey Maggette and Ron Harper Sr.

We'll have all the highlights and best moments from the weekend below.